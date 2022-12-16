Killie's away daze

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland chief sportswriter

Can Kilmarnock find an away goal? On 1 October, Ash Taylor scored in a 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie. It's the only away goal the team has scored in the league this season.

One goal in eight games on the road is an astonishing record and one that Derek McInnes will be desperate to shift. Killie are 11th and are away to Hearts and Motherwell in their next two games.

McInnes would want some points from those fixtures, but a goal or two would at least show some signs of life away from home.

Read Tom's article detailing the Scottish Premiership's return.