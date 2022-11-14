Fulham boss Marco Silva says that his players must work hard to "come back stronger" after the World Cup in Qatar.

Fulham have a number of players going to the World Cup, including Joao Palhinha (Portugal), Harry Wilson and Dan James (Wales), Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (United States) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

T﻿hey depart for the tournament off the back of a difficult injury-time defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

"It's tough to take," Silva said.

"I want the players now to have a small break. Of course, I wish all the best for the players going to the World Cup; it's a great tournament and they deserve to enjoy it, so all the best for them.

"The players that are left here will have a small break and after they will have to start to work hard to come back stronger and that is the way.

"We will come back not thinking that we lost this game in the last minute or this game one week before as well.

"It's a moment to work on these types of moments to improve and we have to come back stronger as a team."