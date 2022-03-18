Guardiola on Liverpool, the FA Cup and the treble

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final trip to Southampton.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

On Liverpool closing the gap on City in the Premier League, he said: "I could not expect them not to, the games we drop points we played to win the game, sometimes that's football."

Guardiola says his side "have to compete well" against Saints and added: "We know how difficult it will be but I trust my players."

On speculation linking Erling Braut Haaland with a move to City, he said: "Every month or two, people say we will sign 50 players. At the end of the season it’s the transfer window and many things will happen."

Guardiola said that after six years he knows his team and their capabilities, adding: "Sometimes we play not like how we should but it’s normal, I know the reaction, we won at Goodison, we celebrated against United, I know the desire."

On whether they can achieve the treble, he said: "People say you cannot do three domestic titles but we did it. You can do it, but it's only happened once and that shows how difficult it is."

