Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Typical Brighton. That is the term that most long-term Albion fans reserve for the Seagulls’ ability to throw a catastrophic afternoon into the mix every now and again that is so far the polar opposite to what has happened in previous weeks that it would make Dr Jekyll and My Hyde blush.

There are numerous examples of this sort of thing. Losing 1-0 at home to a Walsall side who played for over an hour with nine men in League One before eliminating the richest club in the world Manchester City in the League Cup four days later is everyone’s favourite example.

Personally, I always thought a biggest win in 60-odd years when beating Northwich Victoria 8-0 in the FA Cup followed by losing 1-0 at home to Tranmere the next week to be better.

Brighton 0-3 Burnley gives us another classic of this genre. The Albion had lost one Premier League game since December and had eyes on an unlikely top-six finish. Burnley rocked up at the Amex with one win to their name all season, no victories on the road and propping up the Premier League.

Seagulls fans have been accustomed to their side veering from the ridiculous to the sublime faster than you can say “Wert Weghorst first Premier League goal". That is why, although frustrated by the shocker on Saturday, nobody will be unduly concerned.

For the typical Brighton thing to happen next would be failing to beat Aston Villa and Newcastle before taking points off Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City, who the Albion face in a daunting seven-day spell in mid-March.

It is just the Brighton way.