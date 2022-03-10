Aston Villa may target Kalvin Phillips if Leeds United are relegated to the Championship. The Villa board have discussed a move for the 26-year-old England midfielder and the recruitment team are keen on him. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants the club to exercise their option to sign Philippe Coutinho for 40m euros (£33.5m).

However, the 29-year-old Brazilian, who has impressed during his loan spell from Barcelona, must cut his £480,000-a-week wages. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

