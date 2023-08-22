Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

It felt incredible being a Spurs fan on Saturday.

We had a lot of pent-up emotions after last season and the years before that, plus while there are still things we’d like to see improve, finally the football on the pitch matched the expectations we have for our great club.

We’ve been in a similar boat before, enthusiastic manager with a relatively young side playing wonderful attacking football. It’s too early to say where this will go and honestly I don’t want to dwell on that, for now I just want to enjoy the moment.

Our midfield maestros deserve their own ballads. We can finally see Yves Bissouma express himself and show off his fantastic abilities; we have an electric magician in James Maddison who is equally enthusiastic on the ball as he is about the club; and we have a promising young talent in Pape Matar Sarr who can time tackles to perfection and get into the box to score equally well.

What’s even more enthralling is that this midfield doesn’t include Rodrigo Bentancur yet.

The best part about Saturday was the crowd, I think we were as electric throughout the game as our midfield. We really got behind this group of players and the atmosphere was one of the best in recent years without a doubt. The celebrations continued long after the final whistle and it was brilliant to finally be able to smile and enjoy the beautiful game and have some hope for the future.