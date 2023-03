Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure serves a one-match ban on Saturday as a consequence of his red card against Aston Villa last week.

Will Hughes was ill early in the week but trained on Friday and will be assessed.

Phil Foden is available for Manchester City despite aggravating a foot problem against Newcastle.

Defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte returned from injuries as unused substitutes for that game.

