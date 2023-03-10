Silva on Arsenal, happiness and fatigue

Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham take on Arsenal on Sunday.

Here is what the manager has had to say:

  • On facing the league leaders: "We know we are going to play against one of the better teams in the country. It will be a tough game for us but we will try our best to be tough for Arsenal."

  • Silva says there are no fresh injury concerns, with Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa still sidelined.

  • Asked if fatigue was key in Monday's loss to Brentford, he added: "Nobody is tired in the first 10 minutes of the game and our worst period was in the first 10 minutes."

  • Fulham's success this season has prompted links between Silva and other jobs but when asked about reports Tottenham are interested he refused to comment and insisted: "I'm really happy here."

  • Silva also stressed Palhinha is "happy" at Craven Cottage despite links with other clubs.