West Ham v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
- Published
There have been seven winning goals scored in the final five minutes of Premier League meetings between West Ham and Chelsea, more than any other fixture in the competition. Each of the past three games between the sides has been settled by a goal in the final five minutes.
Chelsea have won four of their past five Premier League games against West Ham (lost one) and are looking to win three in a row against them for the first time since April 2011.
Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals, with all four strikes coming at London Stadium. Only Everton have a lower-scoring top scorer so far this term, with three.