'A fatal combination'; 'A clear reaction'

We asked you for thoughts after Dundee United's defeat to Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin's first game in charge.

Here's a flavour of what you had to say:

George: Going down and not even putting up a fight. Time to consider who might be willing to manage a Championship team with a view to returning to the top flight within a year. A manager and assistant in full control able to clear out and replace the dead wood responsible for our current predicament and the fate of previous head coaches.

Gerry: Good change in attitude tonight and the shape was good. Once again individual errors cost us. Edwards has been a liability all season and between him and the 'keepers, have cost us multiple points. Edwards should be dropped as his mistakes undermine all the positives.

Mark: You could bring any manager in there you want, it doesn’t make the players better. This team can’t score and let in soft goals. A fatal combination.

Steve: It was clear to see that there was a reaction from the players. Plenty of effort and energy, but until we stop conceding simple goals, we are going to be relegated. Edwards used to be so solid in defence, but now he appears to be a bit of a liability. Not sure whats happened there.

Dave: At least Goodwin being there seemed to motivate more shots at goal! 24 at least and at last, showing hunger for goals instead of players passing balls across the pitch or backwards to keep possession and to minimise effort having to be made pushing forward for goals. Poor goalkeepers and lack of natural strikers is a big problem though.

John: I have supported United for 45 years and it is getting more painful year in year out. We pretend we are a big club but some of the people we employ are just taking the mickey.