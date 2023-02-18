Analysis: Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace are winless in their last seven Premier League games and have not tasted victory yet in 2023.

They were seconds away against Brentford after Eberechi Eze scored his fourth goal of the season but Vitaly Janelt’s last-gasp header meant their wait for a win continues.

“It feels like a defeat of course, the frustration to concede that goal at the end. The last kick of the game but again, it was really tough, really difficult,” said Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira after full-time.

“We shouldn't concede a goal like that.”

Crystal Palace are still without their talisman Wilfried Zaha and he is still a few weeks away from returning after the hamstring injury he suffered in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace’s next three games are against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

There is no better opportunity for Crystal Palace to get a huge win that will get their season back on track.