Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game at Watford on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Rodgers believes Wesley Fofana will be fit and, with Danny Ward also recovering from a slight issue, it should be the same squad as faced Norwich on Wednesday.

On Jamie Vardy as he nears 10 years at Leicester: “He’s a special player and a special person. He is blessed genetically and still has many more games to go. He’s a true legend of the club.”

He says James Maddison “elevates” the team: “He’s been our most efficient player all season. He has had to work hard for every goal and he’s been outstanding. He has shown he is one of the top players at this level.”

He has not ruled out working till the same age as Watford counterpart Roy Hodgson: “My target was 1,000 games - so get to that and evaluate from there. You need to have resilience. I hope I’m not going at that age, but it’s a drug. It draws you in and the adrenaline it gives you - you just never know.”

On relegated opponents Watford: “It’s always disappointing when one of your former clubs goes down. I’ve felt for the supporters over these past few years. It’s been a hard season for them.”

Follow all of today's Premier League news conferences over here