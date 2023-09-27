Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists there is "no list of priorities" this season.

But, with extra matches through their return to the Champions League, an increasing number of injuries, and a tough third-round tie against Manchester City, accommodating another extended run in the Carabao Cup may prove difficult.

From the match against Brentford earlier this month, to their trip to West Ham United, Newcastle will face seven games across 23 days.

Howe has talked about managing the workload of his squad as he looks to keep players as fresh as possible for big fixtures in the Premier League and on the continent.

He will, therefore, make some changes for the visit of City - a tie the Magpies boss described as "the draw no-one wants".

With Harvey Barnes set for a few months on the sidelines, and Joelinton and Joe Willock also unavailable, his options for midfield and attack have been reduced.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, who appeared as substitutes against Sheffield United, may be handed their first starts, while Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka could also come into the team.

Midfielder Lewis Miley, who is just 17 and was so impressive in pre-season, is another that may have some involvement.

Last season's League Cup adventure produced some great moments - from Nick Pope's penalty heroics against Crystal Palace, to the goal from Dan Burn in the quarter final against Leicester City, and Sean Longstaff's semi-final double against Southampton.

And despite the defeat by Manchester United in the final, the Wembley weekend was so special for fans. They would love the chance to go back.

Howe's Newcastle United are certainly capable of achieving that.

But, for a club adjusting to life in Europe again and wanting to continue competing at the top end of the Premier League, this may just be one competition too many.

