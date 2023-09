Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves have reached an agreement in principle for Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

The former France Under-21 international would come to Molineux ahead of Fulham’s Harrison Reed, who was linked with Wolves over the past 24 hours.

Wolves officials have flown to France to try and complete the transfer ahead of tonight’s deadline.

The deal is believed to be worth £12.8m.