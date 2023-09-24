Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A victory would have seen West Ham equal their best start to a Premier League season, matching their haul of 13 points from six games in 1999-2000.

They started the game brighter and were unlucky to trail through Mohamed Salah's penalty.

Jarrod Bowen scored a brilliant, brave stooping header to equalise and became the first player to score in West Ham's opening four away games in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1929-30.

But they were deservedly beaten in the end and there was only really one Bowen header, straight at Alisson, to talk about in the second half.

Despite this defeat, things are still looking good at West Ham - sitting seventh, compared to last season's dismal beginning.

Now to think about the Carabao Cup and Wednesday's trip to Lincoln City.