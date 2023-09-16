Tottenham 2-1 Sheff Utd: Key stats

  • Spurs went into the 98th minute trailing to Sheffield United before winning 2-1, the latest winning comeback by a side in Premier League history, surpassing their own record (95th min v Leicester in January 2022).

  • Dejan Kulusevksi’s goal for Tottenham, timed at 99:53, was the latest match-winning goal on record in Premier League history (since 2006-07).

  • Tottenham’s Richarlison has scored his 50th Premier League goal, making him just the third Brazilian to reach that landmark in the competition (after Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus).

  • Spurs have won each of their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United – their longest winning run against the Blades in the competition. In fact, Spurs had won just one of their previous seven such meetings prior to this run (D3 L3).

  • Sheffield United have suffered seven successive Premier League defeats away to London opponents – their longest such run in the competition. The Blades’ last such win came via a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace in February 2020.

