Spurs went into the 98th minute trailing to Sheffield United before winning 2-1, the latest winning comeback by a side in Premier League history, surpassing their own record (95th min v Leicester in January 2022).

Dejan Kulusevksi’s goal for Tottenham, timed at 99:53, was the latest match-winning goal on record in Premier League history (since 2006-07).

Tottenham’s Richarlison has scored his 50th Premier League goal, making him just the third Brazilian to reach that landmark in the competition (after Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus).

Spurs have won each of their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United – their longest winning run against the Blades in the competition. In fact, Spurs had won just one of their previous seven such meetings prior to this run (D3 L3).