Reaching the top level of relentless and brutally competitive professional football is hard enough, let alone staying there for 20 years.

On Sunday, James Milner has the chance to join an exclusive list comprised of just three others - Frank Lampard, Gareth Barry and Ryan Giggs – appearing in his 600th Premier League match when Liverpool travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

Steven Taylor first encountered Milner on international duty with the England Under-16s back in 2001.

"It's amazing. He's kind of the last one of my generation and to see what he's doing is phenomenal. He deserves all the credit he gets because of the way he is as a character," says former centre-back Taylor.

After five seasons at Manchester City brought two Premier League titles, in 2015, Liverpool offered a fresh challenge and increased responsibility.

"He played a huge part in changing the culture when Jurgen Klopp came in and helping the team strive towards being the mentality monsters that people refer to them as now," says former Reds team-mate Adam Lallana.

Milner works hard behind the scenes, never seeking the limelight. As an unassuming player, with a public persona to match, he's often been undervalued or misjudged.

Over the past two decades, Milner's career has come full circle. Once the bright-eyed young prospect, he's become the respected veteran of one of the world's biggest clubs, passing on his knowledge and inspiring others to follow his lead.

