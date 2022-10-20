With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which West Ham player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

M﻿ia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Craig Dawson: A solid signing for the Hammers, he really should be on England's plane to Qatar. Dawson provides defensive and attacking threat - he won 138 of his duels and 94 of his aerial battles last season.

His performances in the Europa League also did not go unnoticed, with the 32-year-old being named in the tournament's team of the season.

