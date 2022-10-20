W﻿ho is your West Ham World Cup wildcard?

Craig DawsonGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which West Ham player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

M﻿ia Claydon, Green Street Hammers

Craig Dawson: A solid signing for the Hammers, he really should be on England's plane to Qatar. Dawson provides defensive and attacking threat - he won 138 of his duels and 94 of his aerial battles last season.

His performances in the Europa League also did not go unnoticed, with the 32-year-old being named in the tournament's team of the season.

