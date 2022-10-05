S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane were missing from the open section of Manchester United’s training session this morning ahead of their Europa League trip to Omonia Nicosia.

Maguire missed Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City with a knee injury, whilst Varane was forced off against Pep Guardiola's men after hurting his ankle.

Long-term absentees Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were also missing.

United have opened their campaign with a win and a defeat from their opening two games.