A﻿rsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking forward to competing against Roberto de Zerbi as he faces the new Brighton boss for the first time in the Carabo Cup on Wednesday.

Albion have made a good start to life under their new head coach and Arteta is well aware of the dangers his Gunners side will face at Emirates Stadium.

"﻿I know Roberto well, I've followed him," Arteta said. "I think he's an extraordinary coach with very clear ideas that I enjoy watching. They will be a big test for us."

T﻿he Arsenal boss also revealed his admiration for Brighton in general, especially with them riding high inside the top six of the Premier League.

"What they have done in the past two or three years is remarkable," he said. "They have a really clear vision and strategy.

"﻿The way they recruit, but also - and most importantly - the way they play has been really consistent."