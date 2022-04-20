Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

There have been bad results before. Losing to Olympiakos under David Moyes. 81 crosses against Fulham. Four straight defeats by Wolfsburg, Bournemouth, Norwich and Stoke under Louis van Gaal. Even the 4-1 thrashing by Watford that ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.

But this was as bad a night as I can remember in my 10 years covering Manchester United.

Take nothing away from Liverpool, who, three days on from their FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, were excellent again, especially in the first 45 minutes. But for long periods they didn't have to get out of second gear to return to the top.

United though were passive, ambling around shell-shocked, unable to gain or maintain possession - and seemingly without the will or ability to work hard to win it back.

It should be noted they are decimated by injuries. With Paul Pogba hobbling off early on, and Fred and Scott McTominay already injured, they fielded a makeshift midfield and a back three including Phil Jones, who has played twice in two years. Without the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo too, it was always going to be damage limitation, but they weren't even capable of that.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitted he was embarrassed afterwards, and he had little choice - conceding nine goals over two games against their bitterest rivals was their worst performance home and away in Premier League history.

More worryingly, he had no explanation for why, instead just offering the assessment they were "onlookers to what was happening" and "didn't dare to attack them as we were scared to be outplayed". They were.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag as the next United boss seems imminent, but on this growing evidence, the rebuild at Old Trafford is a huge undertaking from top to bottom.

Rangnick feels it could take as long as six years before they are able to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool - will anyone be given that time?