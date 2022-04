The Toffees welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday - who should Frank Lampard select to face his former club?

Everton made Liverpool work for their win on Sunday, with a well-organised and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop.

With Burnley now picking up points, should Lampard select a more attacking side against the Champions League holders?

Choose your Toffees starting XI here