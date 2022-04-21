Conte on top four, Son and Eriksen reunion
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Spurs’ short trip to play Brentford on Saturday evening.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain unavailable but otherwise Conte has a fully fit squad to choose from.
He is not worried by the defeat to Brighton but warned of the need to stay focused: “Every game is difficult – you have to be 100 per cent. We have to learn there are games that if you can’t win, you can’t lose. At the end of the season, even one point might help you reach your target.”
On the race for the top four: “We are in this race and I want to stay in it until the end but we know the difficulty. We have to fight with Arsenal, who showed yesterday to be in good form, with Manchester United, West Ham and Wolverhampton.”
He praised Son Heung-min for his finishing as he became Spurs' top scorer this season: “We are talking about an important player whose time at Tottenham has been amazing. He needs to try to continue this way because we need to continue to improve how many goals we score.”
He is delighted to be facing ex-Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen: “I’m very happy to see him. We’re talking about not only an important player but a great man. I wish him and his family the best for the present and future.”