With pre-season fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Pep Guardiola's side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: Terrific signings to make up for loss of Fernandinho and Jesus. What a deadly strike force but I will be sorry to lose Raheem. What will I do with my signed Sterling shirt?

Ben: I'd like to see how Julian Alvarez gets on and I reckon Pep should give Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap a go to see how they do.

Henry: Who am I looking forward to seeing? It's got to be Kalvin Phillips. It will be interesting to see if he will overtake Rodri in the starting team, or if he is just another flop like Jack Grealish last season.