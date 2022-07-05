Celtic dealt Itakura blow - gossip

Celtic have been dealt a blow in the transfer market with the news reported top target Ko Itakura has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic are set to face Everton in the Sydney Super Cup in November with the Premier League side in talks to take part as replacements for Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has warned his team-mates against complacency as they get set to attempt to retain their Scottish Premiership crown this coming season. (Daily Record), external

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson admits he is surprised Rangers or Celtic haven't made an approach to Aberdeen for his nephew Lewis Ferguson so far this summer. (Daily Record), external