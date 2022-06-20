Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is poised to return to Inter Milan, with a loan fee of £8.5m plus add-ons agreed between the clubs. (Mail), external

The Blues are keen on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and could also enquire about their Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea's initial bid of £21.5m for 27-year-old England forward Sterling has been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, the agent of Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says former Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing the 26-year-old for Lazio. (Metro), external

