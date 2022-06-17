'Banana skin written all over it' - your thoughts on Newcastle's fixtures

We asked how you feel about Newcastle's schedule for the new season after the fixture list was released.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Elliot: At home against Forest first? The pessimist in me says that has banana skin written all over it. Having said that, this isn’t the Ashley era we’re under anymore. St James’ will be rocking, flags will be out en masse and the Toon Army will continue how they finished last season! Pleased to see that we don’t start against a team in the top four!

Neil: Reasonable start, especially if we get the signings we want. Admittedly facing City and Liverpool in August will be tricky but sometimes it’s better to play the best teams at the start of the season before they get into their stride.

Alex: Games against the top six are pretty spread out. No month is particularly hard, May might be the toughest but hopefully we'll be high-flying by then.

Gavin: Doesn’t really matter when we play teams. Fact of the matter is we win as many home games as possible, get points in the road against teams around and below us, and try to compete against Liverpool and Manchester City home and away!

