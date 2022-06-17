We asked you what you make of Leeds' 2002-23 Premier League schedule after the fixture list was released on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Robert: Fixtures are fine, we just need some more new quality players now!

Dave: Big thing for me is the lack of a killer run of back-to-back games against the 'big six', like what we've had in the last couple of seasons. The only time we play two in consecutive games is either side of the World Cup.

Steve: We really need to hit the ground running, as our run-in is tricky to say the least. If we are not in the top half before the break for the World Cup, then I see another nail-biting final few months again.

Daljit: It's a better balance than last season, with no clumping of top teams (as was the case twice in 21-22), interspersed with lower ones. The final weeks look tough, but this time we have to hope to be mid-table by then.

Tom: It's nice to start with a home game and not one against one of the so-called 'big six'. It's also nice to not have any killer runs like we did three times last season where we play three games against big six teams on the trot.

Barry: The first run of games are definitely games we can get points from. I hope that we are safe long before those final four games, which look tough if you're in a relegation battle.