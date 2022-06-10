Brentford international scoring record extended

Halil Dervisoglu has extended his own Brentford record after scoring for Turkey against Lithuania on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old already held the club record for most goals scored in international football while contracted to the Bees and he nudged his total to six with the final goal in a 6-0 win.

Dervisoglu spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and has only made 10 appearances for Thomas Frank's side.

His goalscoring exploits though for his country are three times as many as any other Brentford player has managed while at the club - Marcus Forss has scored two for Finland and Christian Eriksen hit two in four games for Denmark earlier this season.