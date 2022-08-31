Sutton's prediction: 6-0

It is Manchester City at home, so I predict a high-scoring win but it is just whether they take the foot off their gas.

They are an incredible team. Newcastle took the game to them but they came back at them and did the same against Palace to get the win. Erling Haaland is scoring goals and I think Nottingham Forest will go and have a go but that will play into City's hands. I think they will get back to clean sheets here as well as getting the win.

Tom's prediction: 3-0

It's brave of City to sell someone like Raheem Sterling to a direct rival like Chelsea but you look at them and think they have got even stronger. Erling Haaland looks other-worldly when he runs through on goal and although Forest have signed a lot of players, I don't think that will help them here.

