'He delivered again' - Gordon hailed after landmark cap
Hearts keeper Craig Gordon celebrated a personal Scotland milestone as he helped Steve Clarke's side win their Nations League group with a gritty draw away to Ukraine on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old is now Scotland's sixth most capped player outright after his 73rd international outing took him clear of Tom Boyd.
Gordon marked the occasion with several brilliant stops, and midfielder Callum McGregor was quick to pay tribute.
"Craig's been making saves like that for so long now," said McGregor of his former Celtic team-mate.
"Everybody thinks it's normal, but he just keeps pulling off top save after top save.
"He saved us a couple of times on Tuesday. We knew it would be a tough game and expected to be under pressure.
"In the big moments you need your goalkeeper and he absolutely delivered again."
It was also a memorable night for Gordon's Hearts colleague Stephen Kingsley, who came off the bench midway through the second half to help see out the draw.
It was Kingsley's first competitive cap and his second overall, with his debut coming six years ago in a friendly defeat to France.