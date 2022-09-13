P﻿ep Guardiola says his players have their own freedom to make decisions about their final pass in front of goal.

Guardiola was pressed on using Erling Haaland's runs and asked whether players sometimes rush their decisions to get the ball to the target man.

H﻿e said: "It’s not what you have to do, it’s when you have to do it. That’s why football is so difficult.

"I said many times we are overrated as managers about our influence. The game belongs to them - decisions have to be made and they can express and do it how many times they want.

"Imagine a striker who makes 50 runs and does not get one ball. In the end, he does not make the runs any more. We have to take decisions and the players have freedom and intentions. It is not a big problem for me, but we will need to work on it together whether we go to the left, the right or try to score a goal."