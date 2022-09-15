G﻿areth Southgate says he has been monitoring Ivan Toney for a long time after handing the Brentford forward his first England call-up.

S﻿peaking about the 28-man squad for upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany, Southgate said: "This is a bigger than normal squad and part of the rationale is that we are very close to a World Cup and we feel, although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have picked on the basis of form and capability over a long period.

"With Ivan Toney, we have been tracking him for a long time.

"I had a good chat with Thomas Frank about him last season. His form and his qualities - not only his goalscoring but his technical ability, build-up play and aerial prowess - gives us a different threat to some of the other players we could pick."