Tottenham are mourning the death of defensive legend Maurice Norman, who has died at the age of 88.

Norman was a cornerstone of Bill Nicholson’s successful Spurs side in the 1960s, making 411 appearances for the club between 1955 and 1965.

As part of that team, he won the league and FA Cup double in 1960-61, the FA Cup in 1962 and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.

He achieved 23 caps for England and was part of the squads for the 1958 and 1962 World Cups.