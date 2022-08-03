BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Malky Mackay hopes to avoid a third summer of big change at Ross County.

Mackay is in his second season in charge, having secured a top-six finish in last term's Scottish Premiership.

They opened the new campaign with a 2-1 loss away to Heart of Midlothian and host Celtic on Saturday.

"Last year, we had to bring in 12," he explained. "This year, we had to bring in 10. We've lost nine and we've brought in 10. The quality of the squad is better.

"Next year, I really hope that, all being equal, we only need to bring in two or three and there is a settled nature to the squad going forward."