Rangers v PSV Eindhoven in statistics

PSV have won two European trophies - the 1978 Uefa Cup and 1988 European Cup - and Rangers just one - the 1972 European Cup-winners' Cup.

Rangers missed out on Champions League qualification last season, losing to Malmo, before dropping down to the Europa League and losing the final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

PSV played in all three European competitions last season, losing to Benfica in the Champions League play-offs, finishing behind Monaco and Real Sociedad in the Europa League groups and then reaching the quarter-finals of the Conference League, where they lost to Leicester City.

Rangers have made 10 appearances in the Champions League group stage but have not featured since 2010-11, while PSV last reached the group stage in 2018-19.

PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy played for the side when they lost 4-1 to Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox in 1999 - scoring a penalty for the Dutch side - a match in which current Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst played for the Glasgow side.

Van Nistelrooy was in the Manchester United team that won 1-0 at Ibrox in the 2003-04 Champions League group stage, the Dutchman scoring twice in a subsequent 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

PSV and Rangers have met three times in European competition previously, with the Glasgow side winning three legs and only losing once - but that was in their most recent meeting, when Jeremain Lens scored the only goal of the 2010-11 Europa League round of 16 tie 14 minutes into the second leg at Ibrox.

Rangers are unbeaten in seven European home games, including the last four, while PSV are unbeaten in four European away fixtures, drawing three of them.