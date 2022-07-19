Mike Minay, BBC Sport

Oleksandr Zinchenko has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is expected to complete his move to the Gunners from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old was on tour with City in the US but has travelled to Orlando where Arsenal are currently based during their pre-season.

The two clubs had previously agreed a £30m fee for the transfer, which included £2m in add-ons.

Zinchenko joined City in 2016 and has operated largely at left-back, winning four league titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups during his time at Etihad Stadium.