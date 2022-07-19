Zinchenko agrees personal terms

Mike Minay, BBC Sport

Oleksandr Zinchenko has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is expected to complete his move to the Gunners from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old was on tour with City in the US but has travelled to Orlando where Arsenal are currently based during their pre-season.

The two clubs had previously agreed a £30m fee for the transfer, which included £2m in add-ons.

Zinchenko joined City in 2016 and has operated largely at left-back, winning four league titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups during his time at Etihad Stadium.