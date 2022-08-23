This week's live football commentaries

BBC Radio 5 Live

It's another busy week of commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with live coverage of games across the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Tuesday, 23 August

  • Fleetwood v Everton (19:45)

Wednesday, 24 August

  • Tranmere v Newcastle (19:45, Sports Extra)

Saturday, 27 August

  • Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00)

  • Arsenal v Fulham (17:30)

Sunday, 28 August

  • Aston Villa v West Ham (14:00)

  • Wolves v Newcastle (14:00, online only)

  • Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (16:30)

All times BST