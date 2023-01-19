'Players taking stadium photos is not on'

We asked for your reaction to St Mirren's 4-0 away defeat to Celtic.

Here is what you said:

Anon: Poor performance by St Mirren against a good but not outstanding Celtic team. They lost some poor set-piece goals and created little after the offside goal. Only in Scotland against the Old Firm is defeat described by media as positive, especially such a heavy loss. Self-belief lacking, as evidenced by players taking phone pics of the stadium before the game - not on!

William: There was never four goals between the sides. Joe Hart was outstanding and the VAR decision for the third was bizarre. Wonder what Michael Stewart’s take was on Hearts’ penalty against Aberdeen. Identical to Saints being denied last week.