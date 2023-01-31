As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Wolves still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Pete: Big second half of the season ahead of us. Happy with the new manager and players signed so far, but our survival depends on us scoring more goals, and I'm not sure we've solved that yet. We need a fit, senior number nine who will make decent runs in the box and put the ball in the net. We've not had one for over two years. Hope we might get one in late on.

Matt: I think the biggest signing so far has been the manager. There's a feelgood factor around the place again and he seems to be attracting some excellent players. While Dawson strengthens the defence and the midfield is now bursting with bodies, I fear Cunha is not the natural goalscorer needed. So a goalscorer would be most welcome!

Jim: Come on, Julen, sign Isco. It's a no-brainer!

Dave: It would be great to get a reliable goalscoring central striker over the line but trying now might feel a bit rushed. Otherwise, we have a squad good enough to stay up if Lopetegui can make some progress with them. We only have one right-back in Semedo but, though Jonny is usually used at left-back, he is right-footed so no urgent need.

Nick: Think we have made some decent signings that undoubtedly strengthen our squad, I'd still like to see an out-and-out striker brought in. Antonio from West Ham?