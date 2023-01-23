We asked for your opinions after Sunday's goalless draw between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road.

Here are some of your comments:

Leeds

Lucie: Decent performance and Max Wober looks like good signing. We will need more width to stretch defences that park the bus like Brentford did, and a bit more quality in the delivery. There are worse teams than us, but a few more goals would keep away some of the stress.

Eric: To start with a positive, we kept a clean sheet at last. BUT, this really is not good enough. We were at Elland Road and we needed three points, yet we only managed a draw. Better one point than nothing, I suppose - but with Nottingham Forest in the ascendency and then Manchester United to follow, I still fear the worst unless our strikers can start to find the net consistently.

Dave: We continued our recent good form and, against all the criticism, held firm in defence. We did lack cutting edge up front, although Brentford defended well. Every point is vital at the moment, so I'm pleased with a clean sheet and the point.

Alfie: Brentford are a tough nut to crack but Leeds were much more solid at the back as well, with Robin Koch and Wober linking up well. I can't see Liam Cooper getting back in the side, which is a bonus. Brenden Aaronson needs a rest to get him back to his best.

Brentford fans

Mark: Cool, composed and never under serious pressure from Leeds - an accomplished performance. And although we weren't as creative as usual, we managed to hold Leeds to a deserved draw. We were seldom flustered and mostly contained the few serious attacking moments created by the home team. It demonstrates how far Brentford have progressed this season.

Sophie: Terrible tactics from the Bees - only one side tried to win the game!

James: Brentford didn't come to win the game. They came to stop Leeds from winning - and they succeeded.