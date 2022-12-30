De Zerbi said he hopes much-coveted duo Moises Caicedo and World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister remain at the Seagulls. "I would like to keep all our players here," he said. "And I would like to add some too. My hope is that Caicedo and Mac Allister will stay. But at the moment I only think about Arsenal. It will be very difficult."

The Italian boss said only Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are ruled out through injury for the game against the Premier League leaders and that they will be out for a week or so. Otherwise he said the Brighton squad is in "good condition" and "ready".

De Zerbi said he believes in his players and that they want to finish 2022 in the "right way". He added: "We are able to play very well. We will play a good game."

But Arsenal are "fantastic", he said. "They know exactly what they need to do on the pitch, and have some very good players. It will be a good game."