Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Liverpool.

Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:

On Ruben Neves being linked with a move to Barcelona, he said: "I have talked a lot of times that Neves is a fantastic player. He is a Wolves player and he is going to continue."

When asked if is hard to prepare when such rumours are around, he said: "It is not our responsibility. We have to play when they talk about us."

He said Liverpool are "one of the best teams in the world", adding that the game will be "a good challenge for us".

On his first taste of FA Cup action, Lopetegui said: "Maybe I have to enjoy this environment, but we have to play a good match."

He said the 6,000 travelling Wolves fans at Anfield will be "extra strength for us".

