Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v West Ham

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Arsenal are five points clear at the the top of the table but we are going to find out in the next few weeks whether they really are title contenders, aren't we?

The break probably came at the worst possible time for them, because of the form they were in, and there isn't a more significant player they could have lost to injury than Gabriel Jesus.

People might point at his lack of goals before the World Cup but Jesus is integral to them in the way they press, and with his link-up play.

He is irreplaceable, certainly from within their squad, so the seriousness of his injury will probably decide whether they try to make some signings in January.

I feel like I have backed West Ham to be better than they have been on plenty of occasions already this season, but the one thing they should be here is tough to beat.

Chesney's prediction: 2-2

Arsenal are on fire at the moment, but West Ham have always performed against in-form teams. I know we haven't had the greatest first half to the season, but I am hoping we can start playing the way I know we can play now, starting here! It'll be a fast-paced game with both teams attacking from the start. I think Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca will score for us.

Why West Ham? My father is a Queens Park Rangers fan, but he never took my brother and I to any games.

A close family friend, Roger, took Jodie and I to West Ham versus Spurs in the early 1980s. West Ham lost, but the Hammers were doing the Hokey Cokey up and down the aisles. I'll never forget that feeling of belonging to a tribe, and we were hooked from the start.

I love West Ham and I've passed my love down to my kids. I told them from the beginning that if they chose another team, they'd have to find somewhere else to live! Luckily, they chose wisely...