Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

“We did everything apart from score. It’s hard to take that result.

"In the end, if you miss that many chances it is difficult to win the game. We were in full control for almost the whole game, we didn’t allow them hardly any counter attacks.

“We need to be sharper in front of goal, you can hardly create more chances than we did today. In the end it is a very frustrating afternoon.

"Sometimes we are unlucky, when we hit the post, but we also had a few opportunities one-on-one with the goalkeeper. This is not luck, it is a question of sharpness and efficiency in-front of goal."