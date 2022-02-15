Tottenham have let down manager Antonio Conte by failing to bring in marquee signings during the January transfer window, believes Micah Richards.

Deadline-day additions Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were Spurs' sole signings of the window and Conte's side have lost three successive Premier League games to slip five points adrift of the top four.

“Conte knows what it takes to win. He’s won in the past so give him what he wants, he knows how to work that sort of magic at the top level," said former Manchester City defender Richards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Yes, they might not be able to attract the top, top players but why get an elite manager if you are not going to give him the tools to deliver? What’s the point?

"In the summer he needs to spend £100m+ to get in some proper players who can actually perform."

Fellow pundit Chris Sutton agreed, adding: "We are all realising what a difficult job this is going to be for him. They’ve got a lot of issues at Spurs and I think we can only really judge him fairly once he’s had the summer window. I think it’s going to be a long hard season."

Hear more from Richards and Sutton on Spurs from 32'30 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds