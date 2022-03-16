Chelsea v Lille: Team news

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are ready to start the Champions League last-16 second leg against Lille, said boss Thomas Tuchel.

Captain Azpilicueta is available after illness, while wing-back Alonso has fully recovered from Covid-19.

However, Tuchel says winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and wing-back Reece James are doubts for the trip to France.

"We will try to have them join in training later, but this will be a very tight race," said Tuchel.

Both players missed Chelsea's 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

