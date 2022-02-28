Olise shines for Palace as Burnley battle to draw

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace controlled midfield and out wide and Michael Olise was the Clarets' chief tormentor.

The 20-year-old tricked and teased Erik Pieters for most of the first period as the Burnley left-back and his team-mates struggled to contain the former Reading winger.

Olise twice went close to adding to the lead he played a central role in obtaining, flashing a deflected shot just over the bar and forcing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope into a fine save.

The youngster had more shots (four) than any other home player and, with the exception of defender Joachim Andersen, more touches and he remained a threat until the closing stages.

Burnley arrived at Selhurst Park aiming for a third consecutive win in the top flight for the first time since April 2019.

And while they did not quite manage to achieve that, manager Sean Dyche, will nonetheless have been delighted by his team's response after the break to secure a seventh point from the last nine available.

Having looked sluggish at times, the Clarets began to play on the front foot and were clearly buoyed by their equaliser.

With Wout Weghorst and Jay Rodriguez leading from the front, they hustled and harried Palace into mistakes and more than merited their draw.