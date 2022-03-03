Chelsea players deserve 'full credit'

Chelsea players deserve credit for twice coming from behind to beat Luton Town in the FA Cup after the news that owner Roman Abramovich plans to sell the club, says former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "It would have been strange. Literally an hour before the start of the match the news breaks and sometimes as players you have an inkling that something like this is going to break but I can guarantee the Chelsea players probably didn’t.

"For the first 15-20 minutes Chelsea came out really sluggish and couldn’t string one or two passes together. Eventually when the game grew that goes to the back of your mind and maybe you have a think about it after the game.

"You have to give them full credit. This could have been an upset against a good Luton team trying to get into the play-offs. In the second half Chelsea were fantastic.

"The way they moved the ball, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner got into the game more after being non-existent in the first half. He had to make changes to have an impact but in the end Chelsea probably deserved it."

