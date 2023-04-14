Mulgrew puts coaching on hold to focus on survival fight

Charlie Mulgrew’s embryonic coaching career is on hold so he can focus on “playing and being a leader” in Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership survival battle.

The 37-year-old centre-back combined playing with coaching when he took a role on Liam Fox’s management team last November, but after Jim Goodwin took charge on 1 March he advised the 37-year-old to concentrate solely on on-field duties.

Mulgrew returned from injury last weekend as United saw off Hibs 2-1 for the first win of Goodwin’s tenure, but they remain two points behind second-bottom Ross County with seven fixtures remaining, starting with Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

"With the situation we are in, it is best I focus on playing and knuckle down and think about that,” said Mulgrew.

“And I have enjoyed that, focusing on playing and being a leader in this team.

"The next seven games is where my focus is and I will give everything for that, keeping this club in the division, and we will see where we are in the summer.

"It (coaching) is definitely something I want to go into in the future. It's something that I'm really interested in, something that I have long-term plans in my mind, but the best thing now is to focus on playing rather than one foot in both.

"I will give 100 per cent as a player and the future will take care of itself."

Mulgrew wants United to build on the boost given by their first win in 11 matches in all competitions.

He added: "We take confidence from the Hibs game. In my experience of playing and being in the game, the atmosphere in a club is so much better the week after a good result. It brings confidence to the place.

"We have waited long enough for it so hopefully we can get a few now.”